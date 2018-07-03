App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jul 03, 2018 12:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Macro@Moneycontrol | One year of GST: Success or failure?

The tax reform consolidated 17 central and state taxes like excise duty, VAT and octroi into a single levy: GST

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In a grand midnight event in Parliament, the Modi government rolled out Goods & Services Tax on July 1, 2017.

The tax reform consolidated 17 central and state taxes like excise duty, VAT and octroi into a single levy: GST.

The implementation of the tax regime has been rough with tax slabs getting changed several times, delay in refunds and technical glitches in filing returns.

Even today, deliberations are going on regarding bringing petrol and diesel under the GST ambit.

One year after its implementation, has it been a success or a failure? Moneycontrol’s Gaurav Choudhury answers that question in the accompanying video…
First Published on Jul 3, 2018 12:58 pm

