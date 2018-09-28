App
Last Updated : Sep 28, 2018 08:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Macro@moneycontrol I E-Commerce companies to deduct 1% TCS from October 1

Sakshi Batra is in conversation with Gaurav Choudhury, Policy Editor, Moneycontrol to find out what this will mean for suppliers, e-commerce players, and consumers.

In what will be a jolt to electronic retailers, the finance ministry has notified October 1st as the date for implementation of the Tax Collected at Source (TCS) provision under Goods and Services Tax (GST) law.

The industry has been opposing this provision, however, after having deferred this thrice already, the move is finally going to come into effect.

