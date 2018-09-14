App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Macro@Moneycontrol I Deconstructing DDA's land pooling policy

In this episode, we analyse what DDA's land pooling policy means for homebuyers, investors and even farmers

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has finally approved a land pooling policy that will allow the city to add 17 lakh housing units capable of accommodating 76 lakh people. The policy now awaits the nod of the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

Gaurav Choudhury, Policy Editor, Moneycontrol, discusses the implications of the policy with Ramesh Menon, Founding Director, Certes Realty, to understand what it means for homebuyers, investors, and even farmers.
First Published on Sep 14, 2018 07:51 pm

tags #Delhi #land #policy #Politics #Real Estate #video

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.