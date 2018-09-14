Macro@Moneycontrol I Deconstructing DDA's land pooling policy

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has finally approved a land pooling policy that will allow the city to add 17 lakh housing units capable of accommodating 76 lakh people. The policy now awaits the nod of the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

Gaurav Choudhury, Policy Editor, Moneycontrol, discusses the implications of the policy with Ramesh Menon, Founding Director, Certes Realty, to understand what it means for homebuyers, investors, and even farmers.