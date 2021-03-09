English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Join Commodity Ki Paathshala on ‘Volatility in Agriculture commodities Prices- Importance of Price Risk Management and Role of Derivatives Markets’ on March 9, 5pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

India’s infra push won’t succeed without reducing NPAs in sector: Chief Economic Advisor

Krishnamurthy Subramanian’s views echo that of RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. In July 2020, Das had said a big push for mega infrastructure projects could reignite the economy, but banks saddled with infra-related NPAs, may not be best placed to finance these projects.

Arup Roychoudhury
March 09, 2021 / 12:19 PM IST

The government’s bid to revive the post-COVID Indian economy through massive infrastructure and public investment push will not succeed without reducing the level of toxic assets in the sector, Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian said on March 9.

“The financial sector has to improve its own governance, individual institutions have to own up. Of course, the government will do its part, and the infrastructure announcements in the budget show our intent. But for effective financing of that infrastructure, the levels of NPA in the sector need to come down,” Subramanian said at an event organised by industry body FICCI.

Subramanian’s views echo that of Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das. In July 2020, Das had said a big push for mega infrastructure projects could reignite the economy but pointed out that banks, still saddled with infra-related NPAs, may not be best placed to finance these projects.

Some 18 percent of all infra-related loans are now NPAs, as per the RBI.

In the Union Budget 2021-22, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman made infrastructure the cornerstone of her economic recovery plan. With the Rs 102 lakh crore National Infrastructure Pipeline as the main plank, Sitharaman announced the setting up of a Development Finance Institution and debt financing of infrastructure trusts by foreign portfolio investors.
Arup Roychoudhury
TAGS: #Banks #Budget 2021 #Chief Economic Advisor #Economy #infrastructure #non-performing assets
first published: Mar 9, 2021 12:14 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | 86.25% new cases in 6 states, says government; 32% of global holiday destinations completely closed

Coronavirus Essential | 86.25% new cases in 6 states, says government; 32% of global holiday destinations completely closed

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.