India's GDP contracts 23.9% in Q1FY21 as lockdowns, restrictions bludgeon economy

The Indian economy shrank 23.9 percent during the April-June quarter this year, confirming fears of a crippling slide across several industries and services that are profusely bleeding through multiple deep cuts caused by COVID-19-induced disruptions.

National income accounts data released on August 31 showed that India's "real" or inflation-adjusted gross domestic product (GDP) contracted 22.6 percent, the sharpest drop in 41 years, compared to a growth of 8.1 percent in the same quarter last year.

If GDP growth falls again in the current quarter (July-September), India would technically be in a recession, an economic state characterised by at least two successive quarters of contraction, underscoring the pandemic's bludgeoning impact on a country that until not-too-long-ago was the world's fastest growing major economy.

India was in a recession last in 1979 when the real GDP fell 5.2 percent.

The agriculture sector, aided by plentiful summer rains this years, however, stood out as a beacon of hope, growing 3.4 percent in the first quarter of 2020-21 from 3 percent last year, but wasn’t strong enough to offset the damages in other segments, all of which appear to have fallen off a steep cliff, data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) showed.

The manufacturing sector contracted 39.3 percent from a growth of 3 percent last year, while the mining sector shrank by 23.3 percent from a growth of 4.7 percent last year, reflecting the collective shuttering of operations forced by lockdowns.

Gross Value Added (GVA), which is GDP minus taxes that experts consider as a more realistic proxy to gauge economic activity, contracted 22.8 percent in April-June 2020 compared to 4.8 percent growth last year, as the lockdown bore an effect very similar to a mechanical hard stop on a running device.

Unlike other recessions caused by systemic flaws such as the debt bubble of 2008, the current fall has been brought upon by a medical emergency that forced factories to shut down because people should stay at home to contain the virus’s spread.

