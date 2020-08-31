India's GDP contracts 23.9% in Q1FY21 as lockdowns, restrictions bludgeon economy

From manufacturing to real estate, from hospitality to mining, all segments except agriculture in deep red as economy records sharpest drop in 41 years.
The Indian economy shrank 23.9 percent during the April-June quarter this year, confirming fears of a crippling slide across several industries and services that are profusely bleeding through multiple deep cuts caused by COVID-19-induced disruptions.
National income accounts data released on August 31 showed that India's "real" or inflation-adjusted gross domestic product (GDP) contracted 22.6 percent, the sharpest drop in 41 years, compared to a growth of 8.1 percent in the same quarter last year.
If GDP growth falls again in the current quarter (July-September), India would technically be in a recession, an economic state characterised by at least two successive quarters of contraction, underscoring the pandemic's bludgeoning impact on a country that until not-too-long-ago was the world's fastest growing major economy.
India was in a recession last in 1979 when the real GDP fell 5.2 percent.
The agriculture sector, aided by plentiful summer rains this years, however, stood out as a beacon of hope, growing 3.4 percent in the first quarter of 2020-21 from 3 percent last year, but wasn’t strong enough to offset the damages in other segments, all of which appear to have fallen off a steep cliff, data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) showed.
The manufacturing sector contracted 39.3 percent from a growth of 3 percent last year, while the mining sector shrank by 23.3 percent from a growth of 4.7 percent last year, reflecting the collective shuttering of operations forced by lockdowns.
Gross Value Added (GVA), which is GDP minus taxes that experts consider as a more realistic proxy to gauge economic activity, contracted 22.8 percent in April-June 2020 compared to 4.8 percent growth last year, as the lockdown bore an effect very similar to a mechanical hard stop on a running device.
Unlike other recessions caused by systemic flaws such as the debt bubble of 2008, the current fall has been brought upon by a medical emergency that forced factories to shut down because people should stay at home to contain the virus’s spread.
