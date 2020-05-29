App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : May 29, 2020 06:35 PM IST | Source: PTI

India's forex reserves soar to record high of $490.04 billion

Foreign currency assets (FCA), a major component of the overall reserves, increased by $3.035 billion to $451.706 billion in the reporting week, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data showed.

PTI
Representative Image
Representative Image

The country's foreign exchange reserves swelled by $3.005 billion to a lifetime high of $490.044 billion in the week to May 22, mainly on account of a rise in foreign currency assets, RBI data showed on Friday. In the previous week, the reserves had increased by $1.726 billion to $487.04 billion.

Foreign currency assets (FCA), a major component of the overall reserves, increased by $3.035 billion to $451.706 billion in the reporting week, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data showed.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Close

The gold reserves declined by $127 million to $32.779 billion in the reporting week.

related news

The special drawing rights with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) rose by $8 million to $1.432 billion.

The country's reserve position with the IMF also rose by $89 million to $4.127 billion during the reporting week, the data showed.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on May 29, 2020 06:33 pm

tags #Business #Economy #forex reserves #India

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus lockdown: Migrant labourer’s body found In Shramik train toilet

Coronavirus lockdown: Migrant labourer’s body found In Shramik train toilet

Coronavirus pandemic | Maharashtra to give Rs 50 lakh insurance cover to frontline workers: Deputy CM Ajit Pawar

Coronavirus pandemic | Maharashtra to give Rs 50 lakh insurance cover to frontline workers: Deputy CM Ajit Pawar

COVID-19 impact | Re-mobilisation of workforce at project sites an arduous task: Voltas

COVID-19 impact | Re-mobilisation of workforce at project sites an arduous task: Voltas

most popular

Was Amartya Sen right after all?

Was Amartya Sen right after all?

Coronavirus pandemic | Health ministry okays reuse of PPE goggles. Here’s how to clean it

Coronavirus pandemic | Health ministry okays reuse of PPE goggles. Here’s how to clean it

Government launches facility for instant PAN allotment via Aadhaar: Here's all you need to know

Government launches facility for instant PAN allotment via Aadhaar: Here's all you need to know

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.