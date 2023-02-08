Inbound travelers can now use UPI, says RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

UPI facilities will be extended to inbound travelers for merchant payments, initially for G20 countries, said RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das while announcing bi-monthly monetary policy on February 8.

This service will be permitted to travelers from G-20 countries arriving at select international airports.

"UPI has become hugely popular for retail digital payments in India. It is now proposed to permit all inbound travelers to India to use UPI for their merchant payments (P2M) while they are in the country. To begin with, this facility will be extended to travelers from G-20 countries arriving at select international airports," Das said.

Rajsri Rengan, Head of Banking and Payments, India and Philippines, FIS, said, “Customers coming to India will now be able to use UPI while carrying out P2M transactions. This is a great move to scale up the use of digital payments in India as well as improve their payment experience.”