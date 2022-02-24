English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 6 days 15 sessions. Early bird offer ending soon. Rs.999/- exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

    How Russia's invasion impacts Ukraine's major exports and adds to inflationary risk

    Ukraine, a significant producer of uranium and titanium, also grows wheat. It is a big global supplier of these commodities. Russia's invasion of Ukraine could impact supply and prices, resulting in economic repercussions globally and inflationary risks.

    February 24, 2022 / 08:33 PM IST
    Representative Image

    Representative Image

    Ukraine is a natural resource-rich country that has large reserves of minerals like uranium and titanium. As Europe's top producer of uranium and with vast deposits of titanium, Ukraine ranks high in the world for its key resources.

    As the world’s ninth largest producer of uranium and sixth for titanium, the country is important to the global supply chain. Russia’s attack on Ukraine could have economic repercussions globally, giving rise to uncertainty.

    The magnitude of the potential economic fallout is unclear, because the scale of the conflict is uncertain. As the conflict worsens, however, it could hit supply chains and the impact of all of this would be on the commodity market, sending inflation higher.

    Natural uranium and low-enriched uranium can be used as fuel for nuclear power reactors, research reactors, military plutonium production and naval propulsion reactors. Highly enriched uranium can power naval propulsion, military plutonium, tritium production reactors, and act as feedstock for nuclear weapons production.

    Titanium alloys are among the most common metals used in military applications for everything from aircraft parts to missile housings, armor plating, and naval ship and spacecraft construction. Several civilian applications also use titanium.

    Close

    Related stories

    Exports, including the above, contribute significantly to Ukraine's GDP.

    Ukraine also has a significant acreage of arable land, growing wheat, barley and rye that European and other countries rely on. It’s also a big producer of corn. A prolonged conflict would create shortages of these commodities and increase consumer prices not just in the European Union but also many other nations. An invasion means the food supply chain is hit harder, which could affect food security. Wheat and corn prices were already soaring.

    Spiralling food inflation could worsen if the armed conflict continues. It is unclear at the moment as to how much would be the push in prices.

    The increase in the price of multiple commodities will contribute to a surge in inflation. The oil sector is already jittery, and fuel prices are rising sharply. The Russia-Ukraine crisis is already affecting the world’s markets.

    This conflict may hit India hard just when the economy is recovering from the pandemic.

    From wheat to barley, and natural resources like uranium and titanium to oil, supply chains are set to be disrupted if the situation deteriorates. Apart from price rise and supply shortages, there is a risk to the outlook for growth due to the geopolitical situation. This may force the Reserve Bank of India to contemplate a phase of monetary tightening. If the slowdown were to become severe, then, interest rates could also go higher.
    Tags: #Commodities #inflation #Russia Ukraine crisis #titanium #Uranium #wheat
    first published: Feb 24, 2022 07:42 pm

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.