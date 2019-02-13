Present
Moneycontrol

Budget2019

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsors

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Feb 13, 2019 10:00 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt approves extension of CLCS-TUS scheme for MSMEs with 2,900cr outlay

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA).

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The government Wednesday approved a three-year extension of the Credit Linked Capital Subsidy and Technology Up-gradation Scheme for MSMEs with total outlay of 2,900 crore. The scheme has been approved for continuation beyond the 12th five-year Plan for three years from 2017-18 to 2019-20.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA).

"The scheme would be demand driven. But its coverage has been made more inclusive," an official statement said.

It will facilitate technology upgradation to MSMEs, improvement in quality of products, enhancement in productivity, reduction in waste, and it will promote a culture of continuous improvement.

related news

The scheme aims at improving competitiveness of MSMEs by integrating various current schematic interventions aimed at up-grading technology through Credit Linked Capital Subsidy, hand holding for zero defect zero effect manufacturing, increasing productivity through waste reduction, design intervention, cloud computing, facilitation of intellectual property and nurturing new ideas.

Special provisions have been made in the scheme to promote entrepreneurship for SC/STs, women, hill states (Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh & Uttarakhand), island territories (Andaman & Nicobar and Lakshadweep) and the aspirational districts/ LWE (Left-wing extremism) districts, as in these cases the subsidy will be admissible also for investment in acquisition /replacement of plant & machinery/equipment & technology up-gradation of any kind.

The objective of the scheme is to facilitate technology up-gradation in MSEs by providing an upfront capital subsidy of 15 per cent (on institutional finance of up to Rs 1 crore availed by them) for induction of well-established and improved technology in the specified 51 sub-sectors/products approved.
First Published on Feb 13, 2019 09:58 pm

tags #Business #Economy #India

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.