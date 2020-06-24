App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jun 24, 2020 08:47 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Government mops up Rs 40,000 crore via excise duty on petrol, diesel within first 2 months of FY21

As of June 16, excise duties and state VAT on fuel retail prices accounted for over 65 percent of the retail price.

CNBC-TV18 @moneycontrolcom

The government has collected about Rs 40,000 crore from excise duty on petrol and diesel in the first two months of the fiscal, or about 16 percent of its full-year target.

The exchequer's collection rose three times in May, when the government mopped up Rs 29,396 crore (vs Rs 10,560 crore in April) following a steep excise duty hike and as demand rebounded with ease in lockdown restrictions. (On May 5, the government hiked excise duty by Rs 10 per litre on petrol and Rs 13 per litre on diesel.)

Also Read | In a first, diesel costs more than petrol in Delhi after 18th hike in as many days

Close
The government expects to mop up Rs 2.48 lakh crore in excise duty on petroleum products.
April consumption (‘000 MT)Excise duty (Rs/ltr) April 2020Central Govt Excise revenue (Rs/Cr)May consumption (‘000 MT)Excise Duty (Rs/ltr) May 5, 2020Central govt excise revenue (Rs/Cr)
Petrol97322.983,154.931,76932.988,232
Diesel3,25018.837,404.895,49531.8321,163.6
Total Central excise revenue from petrol/diesel10,559.8229,395.6

With the government easing lockdown conditions in May, consumption of diesel shot up 169 percent to 54.95 lakh Metric Tonne (MT) as against 32.50 lakh MT in April.

related news

Similarly, petrol consumption shot up 182 percent in May at 17.69 lakh MT compared to 9.7 lakh MT in April this year.
Fuel TypeApril (MT ‘000)May (‘000 MT)
Diesel3,2505,495 ↑ 169.08%
Petrol9731769  ↑ 181.81%
Fuel consumption levels have reached 90 percent level compared to pre-COVID levels as economic activity restarts.

Following an 82-day pause during the lockdown, fuel retailers started increasing prices every day beginning June 7 to match the international fuel prices. This means that the hike is a win-win for states as well as state VAT on petrol and diesel is levied on an 'ad valorem' basis, that is as a percentage of the price.

As of June 16, excise duties and state VAT on fuel retail prices accounted for over 65 percent of the retail price.

Source: CNBC-TV18



Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


WEBINAR: Tune in to find out how term insurance can provide risk protection during tough times. Register Now!
First Published on Jun 24, 2020 08:47 pm

tags #Business #Economy #India

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Over 7.18 crore people attended 31 virtual rallies: BJP

Over 7.18 crore people attended 31 virtual rallies: BJP

Coronavirus outbreak: West Bengal extends lockdown till July 31

Coronavirus outbreak: West Bengal extends lockdown till July 31

HRD Minister tells UGC to revise guidelines for semester exams, academic calendar

HRD Minister tells UGC to revise guidelines for semester exams, academic calendar

most popular

Who is affected by Donald Trump's suspension of foreign work visas?

Who is affected by Donald Trump's suspension of foreign work visas?

Coronavirus surge due to peak in big countries: World Health Organization

Coronavirus surge due to peak in big countries: World Health Organization

Patanjali launches Coronil: AYUSH Ministry asks Baba Ramdev-led company to stop advertising drug till it's examined

Patanjali launches Coronil: AYUSH Ministry asks Baba Ramdev-led company to stop advertising drug till it's examined

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.