Government mops up Rs 40,000 crore via excise duty on petrol, diesel within first 2 months of FY21

As of June 16, excise duties and state VAT on fuel retail prices accounted for over 65 percent of the retail price.
The government has collected about Rs 40,000 crore from excise duty on petrol and diesel in the first two months of the fiscal, or about 16 percent of its full-year target.
The exchequer's collection rose three times in May, when the government mopped up Rs 29,396 crore (vs Rs 10,560 crore in April) following a steep excise duty hike and as demand rebounded with ease in lockdown restrictions. (On May 5, the government hiked excise duty by Rs 10 per litre on petrol and Rs 13 per litre on diesel.)
Also Read | In a first, diesel costs more than petrol in Delhi after 18th hike in as many days
|April consumption (‘000 MT)
|Excise duty (Rs/ltr) April 2020
|Central Govt Excise revenue (Rs/Cr)
|May consumption (‘000 MT)
|Excise Duty (Rs/ltr) May 5, 2020
|Central govt excise revenue (Rs/Cr)
|Petrol
|973
|22.98
|3,154.93
|1,769
|32.98
|8,232
|Diesel
|3,250
|18.83
|7,404.89
|5,495
|31.83
|21,163.6
|Total Central excise revenue from petrol/diesel
|10,559.82
|29,395.6
With the government easing lockdown conditions in May, consumption of diesel shot up 169 percent to 54.95 lakh Metric Tonne (MT) as against 32.50 lakh MT in April.
|Fuel Type
|April (MT ‘000)
|May (‘000 MT)
|Diesel
|3,250
|5,495 ↑ 169.08%
|Petrol
|973
|1769 ↑ 181.81%
WEBINAR: Tune in to find out how term insurance can provide risk protection during tough times. Register Now!