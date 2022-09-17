English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Live: Live | PM Modi Launches New National Logistics Policy
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

    Goldman cuts US Growth Forecast for 2023 after rate path change

    Following a recent increase in its expectations for Federal Reserve interest rate increases, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its projections for US economic growth in 2023. Compared to an earlier projection of 1.5%, analysts predicted that the US gross domestic product will rise by 1.1% in 2023.

    Bloomberg Editors
    September 17, 2022 / 06:08 PM IST
    Representative Image

    Representative Image

    Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its US economic growth estimates for 2023 after recently boosting its predictions for Federal Reserve interest rate hikes.

    US gross domestic product will increase 1.1% in 2023, economists including Jan Hatzius wrote in a note Friday, compared with a forecast of 1.5% previously. The projection for 2022 was left unchanged at 0%.

    Goldman raised its federal funds rate forecast by 75 basis points over the last two weeks for a terminal rate forecast of 4% to 4.25% by the end of 2022.

    Goldman Lifts Forecasts for Fed Hikes in September and November

    “This higher rates path combined with recent tightening in financial conditions implies a somewhat worse outlook for growth and employment next year,” the economists said. “Our growth forecast is slightly below consensus and implies a below-potential growth trajectory that we believe is necessary to cool wage and price inflation.”

    Close

    The Fed’s rate-hike path has been a top focus for economists and investors this year as the central bank seeks to cool stubbornly high inflation.

    Goldman also raised forecasts for the unemployment rate to reflect the lower growth, saying it will be about 3.7% by end-2022, compared with a call for 3.6% previously. It will rise to 4.1% by the end of 2023 versus 3.8% previously, and to 4.2% by end-2024 compared with a prior estimate of 4%.
    Bloomberg Editors are members of the Bloomberg Opinion editorial board. Views are personal, and do not represent the stand of this publication.
    Tags: #Business #Economy #Goldman Sachs #USA #world
    first published: Sep 17, 2022 06:08 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.