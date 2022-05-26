English
    Goa govt to work to bridge gap between manpower and IT industry requirements: Minister

    Goa’s Information Technology Minister Rohan Khaunte has said the state government will work towards bridging the gap between the manpower availability and the industry’s requirements in the sector.

    PTI
    May 26, 2022 / 11:38 AM IST
    Representative Image

    Khaunte on Wednesday chaired a ”brain storming session” with the academia, IT industry and government officials in Panaji to understand the gap existing between the manpower and the industry requirement.


    "All stakeholders will be taken into confidence to design a solution to bridge this gap. While we are inviting more investment in the IT sector, we have to also understand whether there is skilled manpower to cater to the requirement or not," he said.


    Khaunte said after taking charge of the department, he has over the last 40 days reviewed the entire system in the IT sector. "The state government’s ”Start Up and IT policies need to be revived” so that the disbursement of financial grants and certification can happen at a regulated pace," he said.

    The state IT department will soon hold an event to bring together various stakeholders to prepare a road map for the industry, the minister said.

    PTI
    Tags: #Goa #Information Technology Minister #IT industry #manpower #Rohan Khaunte
    first published: May 26, 2022 11:38 am
