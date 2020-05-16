App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : May 16, 2020 10:29 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Explained | Amendments to Essential Commodities Act

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra breaks down the amendments​ in the Essential Commodities Act

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on May 15 said the Essential Commodities Act will be amended to eliminate punitive measures such as preventive detention, confiscation of vehicles and attachment of properties of suspected hoarders and black marketers.

The removal of restrictions, based on expert panel recommendations, will enable merchants to directly purchase produce from farmers in large quantities. This can be particularly helpful in times of bumper harvests when farmers often dump produce in wholesale markets at throwaway prices.

So: What is the Essential Commodities Act and what are the amendments? How will it help farmers?

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra breaks down the amendments in Essential Commodities Act announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

First Published on May 16, 2020 10:28 am

#agri reforms #agri sector #APMCs #economic package #Essential Commodities Act #Explained #farmers #finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman #Moneycontrol Videos #videos #wholesale markets

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

