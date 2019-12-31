App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Dec 31, 2019 04:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Editor's Take | How the economy fared in 2019 and outlook going forward

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra gets in conversation with Deputy Executive Editor Gaurav Choudhury to take stock of how the economy fared in 2019 and what can be expected in 2020.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The year 2019 started off with a great deal of optimism and the re-election of the BJP in the May general election only raised hopes that India’s growth story will take a turn for the better.

All looked good, but within a few months of the Modi 2.0 government coming to power, a slowdown was witnessed in India’s economy, which was at a multi-year low.

The government soon took numerous steps to revive the economy, yet latest data showed that India's GDP fell to 4.5 percent -- a six-year low.

In this episode of Editor's Take, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra gets in conversation with Deputy Executive Editor Gaurav Choudhury to take stock of how the economy fared in 2019 and what can be expected in 2020.

Watch the video for more.

First Published on Dec 31, 2019 04:08 pm

tags #Budget 2019 #Budget 2020 #Economy #video

