you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Aug 17, 2018 06:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Draft E-commerce Policy | Why is it bad news for online consumers?

The draft e-commerce policy proposed by the government is likely to disappoint online consumers.

Gaurav Choudhury @gauravchoudhury

The draft e-commerce policy proposed by the government is likely to disappoint online consumers. Online e-commerce giants such as Flipkart and Amazon have drawn consumers to their platforms using heavy discounts but these are likely to end if this policy comes into force. Moneycontrol’s Economy Editor Gaurav Choudhury talks about how the ending of such discounts could change consumer behaviour and impact online sales.

Watch video for more.
First Published on Aug 17, 2018 06:24 pm

tags #Amazon #Business #Ecommerce #Flipkart #Jabong #Myntra #online discount

