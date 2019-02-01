App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Opinion | Budget 2019 sets sight on ambitious fiscal targets
Last Updated : Feb 01, 2019 05:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Decoding Budget 2019: Did Piyush Goyal give from one hand and take away from the other?

Watch Moneycontrol Consulting Editor Manas Chakravarty in conversation with Editor Santosh Nair as they decode Budget 2019.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
A common thought during any budget is that a finance minister gives from one hand and takes away more or the equal amount from the other. In Budget 2019, FM Piyush Goyal seems to have followed suit.

Nonetheless, the most critical question arising here is how Goyal plans to fund his direct benefit scheme for farmers and tax rebate for middle-income employees. Watch Moneycontrol Consulting Editor Manas Chakravarty in conversation with Editor Santosh Nair as they decode Budget 2019.

Indian Union Budget 2019: What does the FM have up his sleeve in the run up to the General Elections? Click here for live Budget 2019 news, views, analyses and more.
First Published on Feb 1, 2019 05:24 pm

tags #Budget 2019 #direct benefit scheme #Economy #Piyush Goyal

