Decoding Budget 2019: Did Piyush Goyal give from one hand and take away from the other?

A common thought during any budget is that a finance minister gives from one hand and takes away more or the equal amount from the other. In Budget 2019, FM Piyush Goyal seems to have followed suit.

Nonetheless, the most critical question arising here is how Goyal plans to fund his direct benefit scheme for farmers and tax rebate for middle-income employees. Watch Moneycontrol Consulting Editor Manas Chakravarty in conversation with Editor Santosh Nair as they decode Budget 2019.