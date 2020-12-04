Day 4 Of IIT Placements: No Slowdown In Jobs On Engineering Campuses

The final placement process at the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) on the fourth day saw companies continuing to queue up, albeit virtually, to hire students. Data for the first four days showed that there was a 15 percent increase in average pay package and 18-20 percent rise in the number of companies participating in the virtual placements.

Campus placements at IITs give an indication of the employment market in the country in that particular year. Despite the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, placement sentiment has been positive on the campuses this year.

IIT Roorkee

At IIT Roorkee, there were 125 companies that visited the campus for the placement process till the first slot on the fourth day.

Some of the companies that hired from the campus include Cleartax, EXL Services, Jio Platforms Ltd, Navi Technologies, Robert Bosch Engineering and Business Solutions, Swiggy and Tata AIG General Insurance among others.

So far (till 4pm on December 4), a total of 585 offers including pre-placement offers (PPOs) were made to the students. The highest CTC stood at Rs 80 lakh for the domestic category and there have been eight international offers so far.

PPOs are given by companies to those students who have interned with them in the recent past based on their performance during the internship. Such students are not required to sit for further interviews.

IIT Guwahati

By the end of the third day, IIT Guwahati saw 143 companies participating in the placement process.

The total job offers stood at 526 including pre-placement offers. The highest domestic salary package stood at Rs 70 lakh per annum.

IIT Guwahati had commenced its virtual placement season 2020-21 on December 1.

The institute said in a statement that the Centre for Career Development (CCD), the body looking after recruitment affairs, initially apprehensive about conducting the recruitment process amidst the coronavirus outbreak.

Prioritising student safety, all the campus inhabitants, barring the faculty residing within the campus, were sent back to their homes. But the CCD ensured that the recruitment is conducted virtually without any glitches.

Priyanshu Pancham Ram Singh, a student of M. Tech. Computer Science and Engineering programme, said that during his interview a major fault occurred from the ISP side.

"The fear of losing the placement opportunity scared me but the placement team and volunteers put their efforts to help me. Due to their efforts, I was able to give my interview smoothly despite low bandwidth and unreliable net," he added.

Rohit Kumar, another student of IIT Guwahati, was facing severe network problem, making the initial stages of preparation difficult for him. The team ensured his safe return to campus, to let him take the placement tests and interviews smoothly. Kumar successfully bagged an offer from MX Player.