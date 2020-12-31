Centre to discuss Financial Stability Report with RBI before release: Report

RBI

The Financial Stability Report (FSR) has been delayed as the government wants to consult the Reserve Bank of India on the FSR's stance before the report is released. The report was scheduled to be released on December 31.

The government will hold discussion over the Financial Stability Report’s stance on the future trend in non-performing assets (NPAs), Business Standard reported, citing sources. The new date for the release of the report is tentatively fixed on January 11, 2021, the report said.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

The Reserve Bank had released the 21st issue of the Financial Stability Report on July 24, 2020. In the report, RBI suggested that gross NPAs could rise to 12.5 percent in March 2021 from 8.5 percent in March 2020.

“Macro stress tests for credit risk indicate that the GNPA ratio of all SCBs may increase from 8.5 per cent in March 2020 to 12.5 per cent by March 2021 under the baseline scenario; the ratio may escalate to 14.7 per cent under a very severely stressed scenario,” the RBI had said.

The Financial Stability Report is published by the RBI after approval by Financial Stability and Development Council SubCommittee, taking inputs from financial sector regulators RBI, SEBI, PFRDA, IRDAI.

The periodic report reviews the nature, magnitude and implications of risks that may have a bearing on the macroeconomic environment, financial institutions, markets and infrastructure.