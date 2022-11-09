Centre releases Green Bonds framework; CEA-led panel to pick eligible projects for financing

Representative image.

The Centre on November 9 released the framework for its proposed sovereign Green Bonds, with a committee headed by the Chief Economic Adviser being put in place to select eligible projects for financing.

The proposed 'Green Finance Working Committee' will meet at least twice a year and include members from relevant line ministries, the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change, NITI Aayog, and the Budget Division of the finance ministry's Department of Economics, among others.

Announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her budget speech in February, India is set to issue its maiden sovereign Green Bonds this financial year, with the government saying in late September that it would auction Rs 16,000 worth of these bonds in the second half of FY23.

This would make up a fraction of the Centre's borrowing programme for October-March, with government bonds worth a total of Rs 5.92 lakh crore scheduled to be issed in the second half of the year.

As per the framework released today, the payment of principal and interest on the Green Bonds will not depend on the performance of the eligible projects. As such, investors will not bear any project-related risks.

"The eligible expenditures are limited to government expenditures that occurred a maximum of 12 months prior to issuance. It will be endeavored that all the proceeds get allocated to projects within 24 months following issuance," the framework added.

While the finance ministry reserves the right to make changes to the framework, any modifications will be reviewed by an independent organisation.

The framework has been reviewed by CICERO, the government said. CICERO Shades of Green is a leading provider of second opinions on green bond frameworks.