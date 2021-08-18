Cabinet approves National Mission on Edible Oils to boost palm oil production

Source: Reuters

The Union Cabinet, on August 18, approved the Rs 11,040 crore National Mission on Edible Oils-Oil Palm to boost palm oil production in India and reduce dependence on expensive imports from South East Asia.

"Centre will come up with a mechanism to fix and regulate palm oil prices, If the market is volatile, the difference will also be paid by the centre through direct benefit transfer," said Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar at the post-cabinet media briefing on August 18. The outlay will be for a five-year period.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the National Mission for Edible Oils-Oil Palm (NMEO-OP). The aim is to raise the domestic production of palm oil by three times to 11 lakh metric tonnes by 2025-26.

This will involve raising the area under oil palm cultivation to 10 lakh hectares by 2025-26 and 16.7 lakh hectares by 2029-30. The special emphasis of the scheme will be in India’s north-eastern states and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands due to the conducive weather conditions in the regions.

Under the scheme, oil palm farmers will be provided financial assistance and will get remuneration under a price and viability formula.

(This is a developing story, more to follow)