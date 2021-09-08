Cabinet announces Rs 10,683 crore PLI for Man Made Fibers & technical textiles

Representational Image.

The Cabinet has approved a Production-linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for man-made fibers and technical textiles sectors.

To run over the next five years, the scheme is expected to bring in 7.5 lakh new jobs and help Indian producers switch from Cotton textiles to these new products which account for two-thirds of global textile production, Textile Minister Piyush Goyal said on 8 September.

The scheme aims to boost the production of these products and regain India's position as one of the largest sources of apparels and textiles globally. While India remains one of the largest producers globally, its share of global production and exports have constantly eroded over the past decade as smaller nations like Bangladesh and Thailand have raced ahead.

The new PLI proposes to incentivise eligible manufacturers by paying between 3 percent and 11 percent incentive on incremental production. It has two categories of investments above Rs. 100 crore and Rs. 300 crore.

"Companies which will set up factories in aspirational districts and Tier-III and Tier-IV will be given priority while allocating incentives. The number of jobs created will also be taken into consideration," Goyal said.

Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Odisha stand to be the front-running states which are expected to benefit from this, he added. However, he asked other states to also bring out their schemes for textiles and add to this.

The government wants the scheme to cause a shift from traditional textiles to newer more globally sought-after products. Most apparel manufacturing is increasingly becoming dependent on MMF. The new scheme is expected to help India quickly catch up with competing economies by switching to products and production methods more conducive to consumer tastes and corporate demands.

The share of MMF in India's traditional textile export basket remains low with only a-fifth of all textile products are MMF while the rest are cotton. Interestingly, globally the trend is the opposite.

Earlier, the government had announced a Mega Integrated Textile Regions and Parks scheme (MITRA) to attract large investment and employment generation in the sector to further boost domestic manufacturing and to create world-class infrastructure in one place with plug & play facilities. It will enable the textile industry to achieve size and scale so as to become globally competitive and also create global champions in exports. Under the scheme, 7 Mega Textile Parks will be established over 3 years.