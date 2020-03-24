App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Mar 24, 2020 09:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Watch: Business Insight | Economic impact of lockdown

In the short run, companies may have inventories to meet the demand for their goods. But what about in a month or so?

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Normal life, as people knew it, has come to a halt. Restaurants, schools, colleges, offices, shops, and almost every establishment has shut down as the government is continuously evaluating its measures to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

In the short run, companies may have inventories to meet the demand for their goods. But what about in a month or so?

Track this blog for latest updates on coronavirus outbreak

lockdown

In this episode of Business Insight, Moneycontrol's Deputy Executive Editor Gaurav Choudhury decodes the economic impact of the lockdown.

First Published on Mar 24, 2020 09:11 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #demand #economic impact #inventories #lockdown #price hike #supply #video

