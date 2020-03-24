Watch: Business Insight | Economic impact of lockdown

In the short run, companies may have inventories to meet the demand for their goods. But what about in a month or so?
Normal life, as people knew it, has come to a halt. Restaurants, schools, colleges, offices, shops, and almost every establishment has shut down as the government is continuously evaluating its measures to contain the coronavirus outbreak.
In the short run, companies may have inventories to meet the demand for their goods. But what about in a month or so?
Track this blog for latest updates on coronavirus outbreak
In this episode of Business Insight, Moneycontrol's Deputy Executive Editor Gaurav Choudhury decodes the economic impact of the lockdown.
Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!
First Published on Mar 24, 2020 09:11 pm