Last Updated : Jan 22, 2020 03:49 PM IST | Source: CNBC Awaaz

Budget 2020: FM Nirmala Sitharaman may propose 5% tax on income up to Rs 7 lakh

Budget 2020 may ring in massive income tax relief.

CNBC Awaaz @cnbc_awaaz

With expectations of a significant income relief for the middle class rising, it appears Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman could meet them when she presents Union Budget 2020.

Sources have told CNBC Awaaz's Manish Desai that the 5 percent income tax slab may be relaxed from Rs 2.5 lakh-Rs 5 lakh currently to Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 7 lakh.

For income bracket from Rs 7 lakh to Rs 10 lakh, the tax proposed is 10  percent. For Rs 10 lakh to Rs 20 lakh bracket, 20  percent is proposed.

Close

For Rs 20 lakh to Rs 10 crore, the bracket may attract see 30  percent tax and for income of Rs 10 crore and above, the rate is likely to be 35  percent.

budget 2020 income tax slab

To be updated.

First Published on Jan 22, 2020 03:16 pm

tags #Budget 2020 #Nirmala Sitharaman

