MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

BITS School of Management to come up in Mumbai with Rs 1,500 crore investment

The fees for the two-year MBA programme will be Rs 24 lakh. The permanent campus will be open from 2024 and will be located in Kalyan.

Moneycontrol News
January 28, 2021 / 03:21 PM IST

The Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) Pilani is setting up BITS School of Management (BITSoM) in Mumbai.

Making the announcement in a virtual event, Aditya Birla Group chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla who is also the chancellor of BITS Pilani said that the business school is being set up with a total investment of Rs 1,500 crore.

"We will have a permanent campus in Kalyan (outskirts of Mumbai) in 2023 in Kalyan and it will initially be operating from a temporary campus. The total investment will be made over the next five to seven years by BITS Pilani," he added.

The fee for the two-year full-time MBA programme will be Rs 24 lakh. Scholarships will be provided to students depending on their economic status and aptitude. The applications for the 2021 commencement begin this month.

Birla said that the management institute would not be in competition but seek constructive collaboration with existing business schools in India.

Close

Related stories

The MBA programme will begin in 2021 at a temporary campus in Powai area of Mumbai. Classes will begin in the temporary campus in July 2021.

Under the two-year MBA programme, there were be specialisations in Entrepreneurship and Innovation, Ecommerce and Digital Leadership (a first amongst top global schools), Finance and Investments, Leadership and Strategy, and Marketing and Consumer Insights.

"India, today, is home to very few business schools of global pedigree with the potential to create these leaders of tomorrow. There is a dire need for institutions that talk to the challenges at hand and cater to the needs of this new age," said Birla.

He explained that the strong alumni and entrepreneur network of BITS Pilani will not only share their learnings, but also catalyse experiential learning for students, bringing the right opportunities through a vast industry network.

BITSoM will have faculty that has been drawn from the leading business schools across the globe. These include Wharton, Kellogg School of Management, NYU Stern School of Business and the Singapore Management University, among others.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Business #Economy #education #HR
first published: Jan 28, 2021 03:11 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India has flattened its COVID-19 curve, says govt; India's vaccination may go on upto 2022, says study

Coronavirus Essential | India has flattened its COVID-19 curve, says govt; India's vaccination may go on upto 2022, says study

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.