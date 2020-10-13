172@29@17@101!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|economy|big-story-third-straight-gst-council-meet-on-compensation-cess-ends-without-consensus-5955391.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and get 365 bonus InterMiles! Use Code: INTERMILES
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Oct 13, 2020 11:34 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Big Story | Third straight GST council meet on compensation cess ends without consensus

Watch the video to find out what transpired at the third straight GST Council meeting on compensation cess

Moneycontrol News

The GST Council meeting on October 12 again failed to reach a settlement on borrowing options for the shortfall in the compensation cess. This was the third meeting in a row that discussed compensation shortfall without arriving at a decision. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, however, said the Centre is ready to help the states which have decided to borrow to bridge the cess shortfall.

In August, the Centre had proposed two options to states, to either borrow Rs 97,000 crore (on account of GST implementation) through a special window facilitated by the RBI or to borrow the complete shortfall of Rs 2.35 lakh crore (including Rs 1.38 lakh crore due to COVID) from the market.

The amounts under the two options have since been revised to Rs 1.10 lakh crore and Rs 1.8 lakh crore, respectively.

Close
In this edition of Big Story, let's find out what all happened in the GST Council Meet on October 12
First Published on Oct 13, 2020 11:34 am

tags #Economy #GST council meet #India #Nirmala Sitharaman #video

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.