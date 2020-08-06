172@29@17@142!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|economy|big-story-indias-services-activity-contracts-for-5th-straight-month-why-is-it-not-out-of-the-woods-yet-5655361.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 06, 2020 08:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Big Story | India's services activity contracts for 5th straight month

What does the prolonged and significant downturn in India's services activity indicate and will things get better in the coming months?

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
India's services sector, which scaled to an 85-month high in February, has contracted for the fifth straight month in July as intermittent lockdowns continued to hurt business activity and led to record job cuts. India’s services industry, the key driver of economic growth, accounts for more than half of the nation’s gross domestic product. What does the prolonged and significant downturn in India's services activity indicate and will things get better in the coming months? Watch this edition of Big Story to find out.
First Published on Aug 6, 2020 07:40 pm

tags #big story #coronavirus #Economy #videos

