Last Updated : Jul 10, 2020 10:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Big Story | India now has Asia's largest solar power plant

This Rs 4,500 crore solar project is India's first project to receive funding from the World Bank and Clean Technology Fund

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has inaugurated Asia's largest solar power plant in Madhya Pradesh on July 10. The 750 mw ultra mega solar power plant, which is spread over 1,590 acres of land, is developed by Rewa Ultra Mega Solar.

This Rs 4,500 crore solar project is India's first project to receive funding from the World Bank and Clean Technology Fund. The Rewa solar project was also the first solar project in the country to break the grid parity barrier. The process of reverse auction in bidding for projects was tried for the first time in India under this project. Here's is all you need to know about the newly inaugurated solar project.
First Published on Jul 10, 2020 10:23 pm

tags #big story #India #video

