Last Updated : Aug 24, 2020 07:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Big Story | Does sharp surge in company registrations in July indicate improving business sentiment?

In this edition of Big Story, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra shines light on whether a number of company registrations hints at an improvement in the overall business sentiment.

Moneycontrol News

From a mere 3,209 companies incorporated in April, registration of new companies in India increased to a record high of seven years in July.

Data from the corporate affairs ministry shows a total of 16,487 companies were incorporated in July, the highest since January 2013 when 5,508 companies were registered.

In this edition of Big Story, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra shares more details on the economic activity-wise classification of the newly-registered companies and shares insights into whether this data indicates an improvement in the overall business sentiment and revival of investors' interest.

First Published on Aug 24, 2020 07:31 pm

tags #big story #business sentiment #economic recovery #Moneycontrol Videos #videos

