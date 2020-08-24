Big Story | Does sharp surge in company registrations in July indicate improving business sentiment?

From a mere 3,209 companies incorporated in April, registration of new companies in India increased to a record high of seven years in July.

Data from the corporate affairs ministry shows a total of 16,487 companies were incorporated in July, the highest since January 2013 when 5,508 companies were registered.

In this edition of Big Story, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra shares more details on the economic activity-wise classification of the newly-registered companies and shares insights into whether this data indicates an improvement in the overall business sentiment and revival of investors' interest.