Bank merger: Indian Bank to merge with Allahabad Bank to form India's 7th-largest PSB

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today announced that Allahabad Bank will be merged with Indian Bank to form India's seventh-largest public sector bank, as part of a mega consolidation drive that will see 10 banks being merged into 4 entities.

Indian Bank and Allahabad Bank will have a total business of Rs 8.08 lakh crore which is around 1.9 times of Indian Bank before consolidation. The banks will aim at strong nationwide presence in South, North and East. Combined lending capacity of the banks is also expected to improve the business.

The FM said that the consolidation of the state-run banks will give banks benefits of scale and synergy, as well as strong national presence and increased risk appetite.

Allahabad Bank has strong presence in east India while Indian Bank is a southern India focused bank.

Both the banks have same core banking solution (CBS) platform, BaNCS.

Indian Bank Allahabad Bank Amalgamated bank Total Business (in crore Rs.) 4,29,972 3,77,887 8,07,859 Gross advances (in crore Rs.) 1,87,896 1,63,552 3,51,448 Deposits (in crore Rs.) 2,42,076 2,14,335 4,56,411 CASA ratio 34.71 % 49.49 % 41.65 % Domestic branches 2,875 3,229 6,104 PCR 49.13 % 74.15 % 66.21 % CET-I ratio 10.96 % 9.65 % 10.36 % CRAR ratio 13.21 % 12.51 % 12.89 % Net NPA ratio 3.75 % 5.22 % 4.39 % Employees 19,604 23,210 42,814

The FM made merger announcements with three more entities:

- Oriental Bank of Commerce and United Bank of India would be amalgamated into Punjab National Bank.

- Syndicate Bank will be amalgamated into Canara Bank

