App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Aug 30, 2019 06:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bank merger: Indian Bank to merge with Allahabad Bank to form India's 7th-largest PSB

Indian Bank and Allahabad Bank will have a total business of Rs 8.08 lakh crore which is around 1.9 times of Indian Bank before consolidation

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today announced that Allahabad Bank will be merged with Indian Bank to form India's seventh-largest public sector bank, as part of a mega consolidation drive that will see 10 banks being merged into 4 entities.

Indian Bank and Allahabad Bank will have a total business of Rs 8.08 lakh crore which is around 1.9 times of Indian Bank before consolidation. The banks will aim at strong nationwide presence in South, North and East. Combined lending capacity of the banks is also expected to improve the business.

The FM said that the consolidation of the state-run banks will give banks benefits of scale and synergy, as well as strong national presence and increased risk appetite.

Close

Allahabad Bank has strong presence in east India while Indian Bank is a southern India focused bank.

related news

Both the banks have same core banking solution (CBS) platform, BaNCS.

 Indian Bank Allahabad BankAmalgamated bank
 Total Business (in crore Rs.) 4,29,972 3,77,887 8,07,859
 Gross advances (in crore Rs.) 1,87,896 1,63,552 3,51,448
 Deposits (in crore Rs.) 2,42,076 2,14,335 4,56,411
 CASA ratio 34.71 % 49.49 % 41.65 %
 Domestic branches 2,875 3,229 6,104
 PCR 49.13 % 74.15 % 66.21 %
 CET-I ratio 10.96 % 9.65 % 10.36 %
 CRAR ratio 13.21 % 12.51 % 12.89 %
 Net NPA ratio 3.75 % 5.22 % 4.39 %
Employees19,60423,21042,814

The FM made merger announcements with three more entities:

- Oriental Bank of Commerce and United Bank of India would be amalgamated into Punjab National Bank.

- Syndicate Bank will be amalgamated into Canara Bank

- While Andhra Bank and Corporation Bank will be combined with Indian Bank.

In place of fragmented lending capacity with 27 PSBs in 2017, now 12 #PSBs post consolidation. बड़े बैंक अब अपना लक्ष्य रखेंगे global मार्केट पर, मँझले बैंक बनेंगे राष्ट्रीय स्तर के और कुछ बैंक स्थानीय नेतृत्व करेंगे। @PMOIndia @FinMinIndia @PIB_India #PSBsFor5TrillionEconomy pic.twitter.com/Z4dcyZOG5f

In 2017, where there were 27 PSBs, there are now only 12 PSBs.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated market data, trading recommendations, stock analysis, investment ideas and insights from market gurus. Now, get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at Rs 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 30, 2019 06:06 pm

tags #Business #Economy #Nirmala Sitharaman

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.