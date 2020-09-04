172@29@17@247!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|economy|3-point-analysis-three-months-after-unlock-what-has-recovered-in-the-economy-5800111.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=true
Last Updated : Sep 04, 2020 10:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

3-Point Analysis | Three months after unlock: What has recovered in the economy?

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3 point analysis of the SBI Research Report on Three months After Unlock to find out what has recovered in the economy and what has not.

Moneycontrol News

While the economy has further opened up with more relaxations in Unlock 4.0, there is a growing concern about the rising COVID-19 cases in the country.

Unlock 4 began on September 1, extending phased re-opening of activities that were restricted to prevent the spread of the pandemic.

SBI Business disruption index based on high-frequency indicators shows pick up in the economy in August. So, what all has recovered in the economy? Let's find out in this edition of 3 Point Analysis with Sakshi Batra.
First Published on Sep 4, 2020 10:41 pm

tags #Economy #India #Unlock 4.0 #video

