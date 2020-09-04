3-Point Analysis | Three months after unlock: What has recovered in the economy?

While the economy has further opened up with more relaxations in Unlock 4.0, there is a growing concern about the rising COVID-19 cases in the country.

Unlock 4 began on September 1, extending phased re-opening of activities that were restricted to prevent the spread of the pandemic.

SBI Business disruption index based on high-frequency indicators shows pick up in the economy in August. So, what all has recovered in the economy? Let's find out in this edition of 3 Point Analysis with Sakshi Batra.