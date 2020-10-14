3-Point Analysis | SIP inflows down for 6 consecutive months. Is it time for trend reversal?

Investment in Mutual funds through SIPs have fallen for six consecutive months.

The industry raised Rs 7,788 crore through SIP route last month, compared to Rs 7,791 crore garnered in August.

Experts believe this is largely due to lockdown stretching liquidity positions of businesses and investors and individual investors pausing investments due to cash shortage triggered by the pandemic.

So, when will the trend reverse for SIPs? Let’s find out in this edition of 3-Point Analysis.