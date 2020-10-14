172@29@17@141!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|economy|3-point-analysis-sip-inflows-down-for-6-consecutive-months-is-it-time-for-trend-reversal-5960941.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 14, 2020 12:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

3-Point Analysis | SIP inflows down for 6 consecutive months. Is it time for trend reversal?

Watch this edition of 3-Point Analysis to know when a trend reversal is likely for SIPs

Moneycontrol News

Investment in Mutual funds through SIPs have fallen for six consecutive months.

The industry raised Rs 7,788 crore through SIP route last month, compared to Rs 7,791 crore garnered in August.

Experts believe this is largely due to lockdown stretching liquidity positions of businesses and investors and individual investors pausing investments due to cash shortage triggered by the pandemic.

So, when will the trend reverse for SIPs? Let’s find out in this edition of 3-Point Analysis.
First Published on Oct 14, 2020 12:26 pm

tags #India #Mutual Funds #SIPs #videos

