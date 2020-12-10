eye-on-india 3-Point Analysis | Frequent digital outages at HDFC Bank, SBI: What ails their IT infra? The recent outages that disrupted digital operations in two major banks in India, HDFC Bank and State Bank of India, has sparked a debate about the need for increased tech investment by Indian banks. Does it mean Indian banks don’t invest much in IT? If they do, then where does the problem lie? Here's a 3-Point Analysis to understand the root cause of the problem and the way forward.