you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Mar 27, 2020 09:09 PM IST

3 Point Analysis | Challenges faced amid nationwide lockdown

The scale of this lockdown, shutting down an entire nation of 36 states and territories spanning over 3.2 million square km for three weeks, is raising questions ow whether this shutdown can be sustained

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
While India is being lauded for the boldest move taken by the government in the war against novel coronavirus, or COVID-19. The scale of this lockdown, shutting down an entire nation of 36 states and territories spanning over 3.2 million square km for three weeks, is raising questions ow whether this shutdown can be sustained. Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3 point analysis of what are the key challenges and how can the government resolve them.

First Published on Mar 27, 2020 09:09 pm

tags #3 Point Analysis #coronavirus #Covid19 impact #dense population #hygiene #India lockdown #key challenges #supply chain disruptions #video

