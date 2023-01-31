Economic Survey 2023: Indian aviation reaches pre-Covid levels in Dec with 150 lakh flyers

The Indian aviation sector reached the average pre-Covid level in December 2022, said the Economic Survey for 2022-23, tabled in Parliament on January 31.

The total number of passengers carried in December 2022 stood at 150.1 lakh, which was 6.4 percent higher than the pre-Covid average for 11 months from April 2019 to February 2020, the Survey said. In November 2022, total air cargo tonnage stood at 2.5 lakh tonnes, which was 89 percent of the pre-Covid levels.

The Survey reviews how the economy performed in this fiscal year and the road ahead for the next year.

The Survey said the civil aviation market has great potential due to the growing demand from the middle class, growth in population and tourism. It added that higher disposable incomes, favourable demographics, and greater penetration of aviation infrastructure will help grow the market in India.

It added that the government's regional connectivity scheme UDAN (Ude-Desh-Ka-Aam-Nagrik) has considerably enhanced regional

connectivity through the opening of airports in India’s hinterland.

Read More

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The Survey said that the government has approved a Budget of Rs 4,500 crore for the revival of existing airports in the country, which will help improve aviation infrastructure facilities in the country and boost the sector.

The government has also accorded 'in-principle' approval for the

setting up of 21 greenfield airports across the country, the Survey said. It also makes a mention that the total number of regional connectivity air routes has increased to 59, out of which 51 are operational.