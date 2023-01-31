English
    Economic Survey 2023: Indian aviation reaches pre-Covid levels in Dec with 150 lakh flyers

    The survey said that the Indian civil aviation market has great potential due to the growing demand from the middle class, growth in population and tourism

    Yaruqhullah Khan
    January 31, 2023 / 04:14 PM IST

    The Indian aviation sector reached the average pre-Covid level in December 2022, said the Economic Survey for 2022-23, tabled in Parliament on January 31.

    The total number of passengers carried in December 2022 stood at 150.1 lakh, which was 6.4 percent higher than the pre-Covid average for 11 months from April 2019 to February 2020, the Survey said. In November 2022, total air cargo tonnage stood at 2.5 lakh tonnes, which was 89 percent of the pre-Covid levels.

    The Survey reviews how the economy performed in this fiscal year and the road ahead for the next year.

    The Survey said the civil aviation market has great potential due to the growing demand from the middle class, growth in population and tourism. It added that higher disposable incomes, favourable demographics, and greater penetration of aviation infrastructure will help grow the market in India.