App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 26, 2019 08:31 AM IST | Source: PTI

eBay's new 'Managed Delivery' aims to rival Amazon

The new service will allow sellers to store inventory closer to buyers in warehouses across the US, resulting in faster delivery time and lower shipping costs.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Online retail giant eBay said on July 25 it would create its own "Managed Delivery" for sellers on its platform to better compete with Amazon and boost its brand recognition. The new service will result in "hundreds of millions of eBay-branded boxes and packages being placed on front porches across the United States within the next few years," said a statement from the California-based electronic commerce firm.

"These branded packages will not only deliver a better shopping experience for customers, but materially enhance eBay's brand identity as a popular consumer shopping destination."

The new service will allow sellers to store inventory closer to buyers in warehouses across the US, resulting in faster delivery time and lower shipping costs.

Close

The new service will aim to compete with Amazon on "fulfillment," or the process of warehousing, packaging and delivery of products from third-party sellers.

related news

"A common request we hear from our high-velocity sellers is to help make delivery of high-volume items easy and fast," said Devin Wenig, eBay's president and chief executive.

"Managed Delivery will be a competitively-priced logistics solution for businesses selling high-volume goods in popular categories like electronics, home and garden, and fashion. The implementation of this service will dramatically lessen the shipping burden on sellers, while improving the shopping experience and making unboxing fun for buyers."

The eBay statement said the company will manage the new service with a technology platform that allows sellers to manage their inventory.

The move by eBay comes with Amazon growing its base of third-party sellers for its Prime subscription service that offers speedy delivery, in many cases in one day.
First Published on Jul 26, 2019 08:28 am

tags #Amazon #Business #Companies #eBay #world

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.