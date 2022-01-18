EaseMyTrip inks pact with regional airline Flybig to sell tickets exclusively on its platform

Representational image.

Online travel service provider EaseMyTrip on Tuesday said it has entered into a partnership with regional airline Flybig to sell the latter’s tickets exclusively on its platform.

All the bookings of Flybig by any other online travel portals will also go through and be processed by EaseMyTrip, the company said in a statement.

Commenting on the partnership, EaseMyTrip CEO & Co-Founder Nishant Pitti said, "Air travel is witnessing a major boom across Tier II and III cities, and we are delighted to partner with Flybig during such a critical juncture for the industry."

Through this partnership, he further said, "We aim to bring more destinations within the reach of our growing customer base, and we will be providing a hassle-free booking experience and the best-in-class services for Flybig customers”.

Flybig Chairman and MD Capt Sanjay Mandavia said online travel platforms like EaseMyTrip control over a 50 per cent market share in the air segment.

Amid pandemic, this is the best opportunity for Flybig to control its cost, improve sales and increase profitability.

"Combining our local presence and EaseMyTrip’s market coverage, we are sure to redefine the travel experience for travellers. With this partnership, we hope to explore new avenues for growth, widen our network and flight options, and allow our customers to experience the best-in-class services,” Mandavia added.

Flybig plans to induct five aircraft by the end of March 2022, and 75,000 seats to offer with over 35 departures in a day.

It will operate mainly under UDAN, connecting the Northeast and Central East part of India.