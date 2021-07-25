Why we remain convinced about the steady prospects of Control Print
Given the promising medium- to long-term outlook, the valuation of Control Print is extremely undemanding
July 25, 2021 / 10:03 AM IST
PRO Only Highlights
Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Control Print’s (CMP: Rs 368, Market Cap: Rs 601 crore) steady earnings trajectory is gradually getting noticed, with the stock outperforming the Nifty by a wide margin in the past three months. In the first quarter of the current fiscal, the company weathered the Covid storm well to register a robust growth over the year-ago period though it was softer than last fiscal’s Q4 on expected lines.
Control Print is the only home-grown player in the oligopolistic market of coding...