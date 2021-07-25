MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Why we remain convinced about the steady prospects of Control Print

Given the promising medium- to long-term outlook, the valuation of Control Print is extremely undemanding

Madhuchanda Dey
July 25, 2021 / 10:03 AM IST
Why we remain convinced about the steady prospects of Control Print

PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Control Print’s (CMP: Rs 368, Market Cap: Rs 601 crore) steady earnings trajectory is gradually getting noticed, with the stock outperforming the Nifty by a wide margin in the past three months. In the first quarter of the current fiscal, the company weathered the Covid storm well to register a robust growth over the year-ago period though it was softer than last fiscal’s Q4 on expected lines. Control Print is the only home-grown player in the oligopolistic market of coding...

  • PRO Panorama

    Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Citius, Altius, Fortius, Zomato 

    Jul 23, 2021 / 03:26 PM IST

    In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Zomato delivers, the weekly tactical, the allure of HUL, Bajaj Auto revs up, Herd Immunity Tracker, the Green Pivot, all eyes on COP26, and more

    Read Now
  • PRO Weekender

    Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | Where are you on India’s wealth ladder? 

    Jul 24, 2021 / 10:00 AM IST

    The top 5 percent of Indians own more wealth than the other 95 percent put together, according to Credit Suisse

    Read Now

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers