Why we remain convinced about the steady prospects of Control Print

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Control Print’s (CMP: Rs 368, Market Cap: Rs 601 crore) steady earnings trajectory is gradually getting noticed, with the stock outperforming the Nifty by a wide margin in the past three months. In the first quarter of the current fiscal, the company weathered the Covid storm well to register a robust growth over the year-ago period though it was softer than last fiscal’s Q4 on expected lines. Control Print is the only home-grown player in the oligopolistic market of coding...