Why this high-quality midcap deserves a look

Highlights Economic recovery to aid printers as well as consumables Shift to organised sector and regulatory push positive for coding and marking industry Revenue model has high share of annuity revenue coming from a large installed base Getting future ready with a string of inorganic moves Strong balance sheet, high return ratios, and decent earnings trajectory The volatility in equity markets is unnerving, but it gives opportunity to gradually add high-quality names at reasonable valuations. One of our coverage companies, Control Print (CMP: Rs 506,...
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Banking crisis in US and Europe holds valuable lessons
Mar 21, 2023 / 03:03 PM IST
In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Electricity usage likely to scale up this summer, US Fed needs to patch up infl...Read Now
Moneycontrol Pro Weekender: Between the Fed and a hard place
Mar 11, 2023 / 11:38 AM IST
The Fed is caught between combating inflation and worries over a financial mishapRead Now
To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO
Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience
Already a member? Sign in
Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to
Ad free experience
Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode
Sharpest Opinions
Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts
+
Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist
Actionable Insights
Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls
Virtual Events
Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies
Newsletters
Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.
Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers