    Why this high-quality midcap deserves a look

    With the economy gaining momentum and supply challenges abating, Control Print is poised for strong growth

    Madhuchanda Dey
    March 22, 2023 / 09:39 AM IST
    We expect a steady 20 percent plus earnings growth trajectory for this company. Seen in this context, the valuation appears reasonable. Representative image

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights Economic recovery to aid printers as well as consumables Shift to organised sector and regulatory push positive for coding and marking industry Revenue model has high share of annuity revenue coming from a large installed base Getting future ready with a string of inorganic moves Strong balance sheet, high return ratios, and decent earnings trajectory The volatility in equity markets is unnerving, but it gives opportunity to gradually add high-quality names at reasonable valuations. One of our coverage companies, Control Print (CMP: Rs 506,...

