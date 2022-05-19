Why investors should still avoid Manappuram Finance after its sharp correction

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Manappuram Finance (CMP: Rs 93, Market Cap: Rs 7896 crore) had been on a shaky ground for the past few quarters, struggling to grow its loan book in gold financing and facing asset quality challenges in other businesses such as microfinance, housing, and vehicle finance. The easing of Covid curbs and the economic recovery were expected to offer the much-needed relief, as was seen in the case of competitors. Seen in this context, the fourth quarter (Q4) was very...