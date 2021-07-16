Weekly Tactical Pick: Tata Motors

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

We have identified Tata Motors (CMP: Rs 310; Market cap: Rs 110,136 crore, Nifty: 15,924) as this week’s tactical pick. TaMo’s share price has now fallen 13.5 per cent from its high attained on July 6, 2021. The correction provides a good opportunity for investors to board this strong business. The correction in the stock price was triggered by JLR’s quarterly update for Q1 FY22, where it mentioned that though wholesale demand, excluding the China JV, was up 72.6 per...