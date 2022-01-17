Voltas Q3 PAT may dip 17.5% YoY to Rs. 106.1 cr: ICICI Direct

live bse live

ICICI Direct has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 21) earnings estimates for the Consumer Discretionary sector. The brokerage house expects Voltas to report net profit at Rs. 106.1 crore down 17.5% year-on-year (up 1.7% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to decrease by 10.9 percent Y-o-Y (up 5.2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,777.4 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 23 percent Y-o-Y (down 13 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 112.4 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

