Voltas Q2 PAT seen up 6.3% YoY to Rs. 100 cr: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 18) earnings estimates for the Consumer Durable sector. The brokerage house expects Voltas to report net profit at Rs. 100 crore up 6.3% year-on-year (down 45.3% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 9.8 percent Y-o-Y (down 47 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,140 crore, according to HDFC Securities.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 12.4 percent Y-o-Y (down 60.4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 100 crore.

