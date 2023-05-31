Vaswani Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 111.44 crore, down 6.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 111.44 crore in March 2023 down 6.99% from Rs. 119.82 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.15 crore in March 2023 down 65.65% from Rs. 3.36 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.50 crore in March 2023 down 23.61% from Rs. 7.20 crore in March 2022.

Vaswani Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.38 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.12 in March 2022.

Vaswani Ind shares closed at 20.39 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given 0.69% returns over the last 6 months and 14.87% over the last 12 months.