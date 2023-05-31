English
    Vaswani Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 111.44 crore, down 6.99% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vaswani Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 111.44 crore in March 2023 down 6.99% from Rs. 119.82 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.15 crore in March 2023 down 65.65% from Rs. 3.36 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.50 crore in March 2023 down 23.61% from Rs. 7.20 crore in March 2022.

    Vaswani Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.38 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.12 in March 2022.

    Vaswani Ind shares closed at 20.39 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given 0.69% returns over the last 6 months and 14.87% over the last 12 months.

    Vaswani Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations111.4489.84119.82
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations111.4489.84119.82
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials75.8562.7283.49
    Purchase of Traded Goods6.657.4816.75
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-4.274.72-2.12
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.642.232.40
    Depreciation0.900.930.36
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses25.586.3912.57
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.115.376.37
    Other Income0.490.040.47
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.605.416.84
    Interest2.032.332.66
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.573.084.18
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.573.084.18
    Tax1.422.000.82
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.151.093.36
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.151.093.36
    Equity Share Capital30.0030.0030.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.380.361.12
    Diluted EPS0.380.361.12
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.380.361.12
    Diluted EPS0.380.361.12
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Steel - Sponge Iron #Vaswani Ind #Vaswani Industries
    first published: May 31, 2023 11:00 am