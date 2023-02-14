UPL — Limited visibility on debt reduction targets

Highlights Strong growth in Dec quarter Higher raw material and SG&A costs impacted margins FY23 guidance maintained Q4 performance to be driven by volumes Working capital management and debt reduction key catalysts UPL Ltd (UPLL; CMP: Rs 733; M Cap: Rs 55,079 crore) posted strong growth in Q3FY23 revenues, up 21 percent year on year (YoY) and an EBITDA growth of 14 percent YoY. Despite challenging market conditions, demand has remained robust until now and the Q4 is likely to report good volumes on the...
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Lithium deposits in India: Better late than never
Feb 13, 2023 / 05:19 PM IST
In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Rahul Gandhi gets image makeover but needs allies, can government solidify its ...Read Now
Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | Immaculate disinflation or no landing?
Feb 10, 2023 / 05:19 PM IST
Market bulls firmly believe that the US economy will achieve disinflation together with a soft landing. But bears are talking of ...Read Now
To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO
Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience
Already a member? Sign in
Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to
Ad free experience
Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode
Sharpest Opinions
Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts
+
Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist
Actionable Insights
Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls
Virtual Events
Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies
Newsletters
Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.
Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers