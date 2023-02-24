English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar: Traders Mela for Hindi Speaking Trading Community on 4th & 5th March
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Unifinz Capital Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.46 crore, up 1338.14% Y-o-Y

    February 24, 2023 / 12:34 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Unifinz Capital India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2.46 crore in December 2022 up 1338.14% from Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2022 down 558.95% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2022 up 40% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2021.

    and has given -100.00% returns over the last 6 months and -100.00% over the last 12 months.

    Unifinz Capital India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2.462.530.17
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2.462.530.17
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.170.950.01
    Depreciation0.190.07--
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies0.34----
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.820.540.21
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.060.97-0.05
    Other Income0.00--0.15
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.050.970.10
    Interest0.450.35--
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.500.620.10
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.500.620.10
    Tax-0.180.220.03
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.320.400.07
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.320.400.07
    Equity Share Capital3.143.143.14
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves--2.112.59
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.031.280.22
    Diluted EPS-1.031.280.22
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.031.280.22
    Diluted EPS-1.031.280.22
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Unifinz Capital #Unifinz Capital India
    first published: Feb 24, 2023 12:22 pm