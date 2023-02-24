Unifinz Capital Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.46 crore, up 1338.14% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Unifinz Capital India are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.46 crore in December 2022 up 1338.14% from Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2022 down 558.95% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2022 up 40% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2021.
and has given -100.00% returns over the last 6 months and -100.00% over the last 12 months.
|Unifinz Capital India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.46
|2.53
|0.17
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.46
|2.53
|0.17
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.17
|0.95
|0.01
|Depreciation
|0.19
|0.07
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|0.34
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.82
|0.54
|0.21
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.06
|0.97
|-0.05
|Other Income
|0.00
|--
|0.15
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.05
|0.97
|0.10
|Interest
|0.45
|0.35
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.50
|0.62
|0.10
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.50
|0.62
|0.10
|Tax
|-0.18
|0.22
|0.03
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.32
|0.40
|0.07
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.32
|0.40
|0.07
|Equity Share Capital
|3.14
|3.14
|3.14
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|2.11
|2.59
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.03
|1.28
|0.22
|Diluted EPS
|-1.03
|1.28
|0.22
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.03
|1.28
|0.22
|Diluted EPS
|-1.03
|1.28
|0.22
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited