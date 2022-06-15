Ujjivan SFB: Why it offers deep value now

Highlights Q4FY22 near-normal quarter with improvement across business parameters Worst of asset quality pain behind, collection efficiency improves High provision cover, incremental provision to go down Very high level of disbursement, driven by micro finance Deposit profile building up well; should support interest margin Stable margin and reduction in cost-to-income ratio to further support earnings Strong earnings trajectory and undervaluation make it a long-term bet Last year, whatever had to go wrong had gone wrong for Ujjivan Small Finance Bank (Ujjivan SFB; CMP: Rs 15.35; Market Cap:...
