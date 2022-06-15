English
    Ujjivan SFB: Why it offers deep value now

    Given the strong earnings trajectory and undervaluation, we see a decent upside in the stock of Ujjivan SFB for long-term investors.

    Madhuchanda Dey
    June 15, 2022 / 09:17 AM IST
    Ujjivan Small Finance Bank

    Highlights Q4FY22 near-normal quarter with improvement across business parameters Worst of asset quality pain behind, collection efficiency improves High provision cover, incremental provision to go down Very high level of disbursement, driven by micro finance Deposit profile building up well; should support interest margin Stable margin and reduction in cost-to-income ratio to further support earnings Strong earnings trajectory and undervaluation make it a long-term bet Last year, whatever had to go wrong had gone wrong for Ujjivan Small Finance Bank (Ujjivan SFB; CMP: Rs 15.35; Market Cap:...

