TT Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 114.11 crore, up 10.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 114.11 crore in December 2019 up 10.07% from Rs. 103.68 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.72 crore in December 2019 up 1312.09% from Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.66 crore in December 2019 up 49.62% from Rs. 9.13 crore in December 2018.

TT EPS has increased to Rs. 0.80 in December 2019 from Rs. 0.07 in December 2018.

TT shares closed at 47.20 on January 30, 2020 (NSE) and has given 27.91% returns over the last 6 months and -21.85% over the last 12 months.