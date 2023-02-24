Tokyo Finance Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore, up 26.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore in December 2022 up 26.48% from Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2022 down 32.91% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2022 down 50% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2021.

Tokyo Finance EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.06 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.09 in December 2021.

Tokyo Finance shares closed at 13.35 on February 21, 2023 (BSE) and has given 2.69% returns over the last 6 months and 29.61% over the last 12 months.