Tijaria Polypip Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.84 crore, down 71.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.84 crore in March 2023 down 71.66% from Rs. 13.56 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.80 crore in March 2023 up 62.84% from Rs. 7.53 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.99 crore in March 2023 up 56.07% from Rs. 4.53 crore in March 2022.

Tijaria Polypip shares closed at 5.45 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given 18.48% returns over the last 6 months and -6.03% over the last 12 months.