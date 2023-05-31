Tijaria Polypip Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.84 crore, down 71.66% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tijaria Polypipes are:
Net Sales at Rs 3.84 crore in March 2023 down 71.66% from Rs. 13.56 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.80 crore in March 2023 up 62.84% from Rs. 7.53 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.99 crore in March 2023 up 56.07% from Rs. 4.53 crore in March 2022.
Tijaria Polypip shares closed at 5.45 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given 18.48% returns over the last 6 months and -6.03% over the last 12 months.
|Tijaria Polypipes
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.84
|0.00
|13.56
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3.84
|0.00
|13.56
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.61
|--
|13.42
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|3.86
|--
|0.01
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.02
|--
|2.90
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.10
|0.19
|0.60
|Depreciation
|0.80
|0.83
|1.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.31
|0.10
|1.26
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.82
|-1.13
|-5.64
|Other Income
|0.04
|0.03
|0.11
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.79
|-1.10
|-5.53
|Interest
|0.01
|0.01
|2.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.80
|-1.11
|-7.53
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.80
|-1.11
|-7.53
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.80
|-1.11
|-7.53
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.80
|-1.11
|-7.53
|Equity Share Capital
|28.63
|28.63
|28.63
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.98
|-0.39
|-2.62
|Diluted EPS
|-0.98
|-0.39
|-2.62
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.98
|-0.39
|-2.62
|Diluted EPS
|-0.98
|-0.39
|-2.62
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited