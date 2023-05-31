English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Tijaria Polypip Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.84 crore, down 71.66% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 10:11 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tijaria Polypipes are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3.84 crore in March 2023 down 71.66% from Rs. 13.56 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.80 crore in March 2023 up 62.84% from Rs. 7.53 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.99 crore in March 2023 up 56.07% from Rs. 4.53 crore in March 2022.

    Tijaria Polypip shares closed at 5.45 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given 18.48% returns over the last 6 months and -6.03% over the last 12 months.

    Tijaria Polypipes
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations3.840.0013.56
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3.840.0013.56
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1.61--13.42
    Purchase of Traded Goods3.86--0.01
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.02--2.90
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.100.190.60
    Depreciation0.800.831.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.310.101.26
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.82-1.13-5.64
    Other Income0.040.030.11
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.79-1.10-5.53
    Interest0.010.012.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.80-1.11-7.53
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-2.80-1.11-7.53
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.80-1.11-7.53
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.80-1.11-7.53
    Equity Share Capital28.6328.6328.63
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.98-0.39-2.62
    Diluted EPS-0.98-0.39-2.62
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.98-0.39-2.62
    Diluted EPS-0.98-0.39-2.62
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Plastics #Results #Tijaria Polypip #Tijaria Polypipes
    first published: May 31, 2023 10:00 am