Why this coding and marking player is ready to gain from recovery

Control Print has an installed base of over 17,000 printers, which provide a steady stream of annuity revenue from consumables

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Economic recovery to aid printers as well as consumables Shift to organised sector and regulatory push positive for coding and marking industry Strong balance sheet, to return excess cash to shareholders Diversifying revenue stream with inorganic moves With economic recovery gathering momentum and interest rates hitting a near-peak, the time is ripe to ride stocks that stand to benefit from heightened commercial activities. Control Print (CMP: Rs 506, Market Cap: Rs 827), the only home-grown player in the oligopolistic “coding and marking” business...